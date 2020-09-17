Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON), Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) and Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON – Research Report), Shockwave Medical (SWAV – Research Report) and Seres Therapeutics (MCRB – Research Report).

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on TRACON Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.27, close to its 52-week high of $5.50.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 52.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TRACON Pharmaceuticals with a $6.50 average price target.

Shockwave Medical (SWAV)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Hold rating on Shockwave Medical today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $69.15, close to its 52-week high of $72.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 52.3% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Shockwave Medical with a $62.50 average price target.

Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Seres Therapeutics, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 44.9% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seres Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.36, which is a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 13, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

