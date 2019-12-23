December 23, 2019   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCONResearch Report) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBPResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on TRACON Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.44, close to its 52-week low of $2.25.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 56.2% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Corbus Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 48.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corbus Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

