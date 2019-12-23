Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP)By Jason Carr
There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON – Research Report) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)
H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on TRACON Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.44, close to its 52-week low of $2.25.
According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 56.2% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Corbus Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.18.
According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 48.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Corbus Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.00.
