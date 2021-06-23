June 23, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ: TBPH), Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) and Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Theravance Biopharma (TBPHResearch Report), Natera (NTRAResearch Report) and Synlogic (SYBXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Buy rating on Theravance Biopharma on June 21. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 47.4% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Assembly Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Theravance Biopharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.40, which is a 62.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Natera (NTRA)

BTIG analyst Mark Massaro reiterated a Buy rating on Natera yesterday and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $110.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Massaro is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 64.7% success rate. Massaro covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Accelerate Diagnostics, Talis Biomedical, and Exact Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Natera with a $140.75 average price target, representing a 29.7% upside. In a report issued on June 18, Leerink Partners also assigned a Buy rating to the stock.

Synlogic (SYBX)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Synlogic on June 20 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 48.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Synlogic with a $14.00 average price target, which is a 238.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, JonesTrading also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

