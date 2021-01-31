January 31, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) and Dicerna Pharma (NASDAQ: DRNA)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Theratechnologies (THTXResearch Report) and Dicerna Pharma (DRNAResearch Report).

Theratechnologies (THTX)

In a report issued on January 29, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Theratechnologies, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 50.1% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Theratechnologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.64, which is a 64.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$3.75 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dicerna Pharma (DRNA)

In a report issued on January 29, Luca Issi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Dicerna Pharma, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Issi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 16.7% success rate. Issi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Alnylam Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dicerna Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.17.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019