Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) and Dicerna Pharma (NASDAQ: DRNA)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Theratechnologies (THTX – Research Report) and Dicerna Pharma (DRNA – Research Report).

Theratechnologies (THTX)

In a report issued on January 29, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Theratechnologies, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 50.1% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Theratechnologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.64, which is a 64.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$3.75 price target.

Dicerna Pharma (DRNA)

In a report issued on January 29, Luca Issi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Dicerna Pharma, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Issi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 16.7% success rate. Issi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Alnylam Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dicerna Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.17.

