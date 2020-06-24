Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) and Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Theratechnologies (THTX – Research Report) and Ascendis Pharma (ASND – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Theratechnologies (THTX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash maintained a Buy rating on Theratechnologies yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 42.7% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Akero Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Theratechnologies with a $6.14 average price target.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $156.01, close to its 52-week high of $158.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 56.9% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, and Homology Medicines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ascendis Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $180.75, implying a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $188.00 price target.

