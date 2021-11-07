Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on TG Therapeutics (TGTX – Research Report) and Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

In a report issued on November 5, Joshua Schimmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on TG Therapeutics, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 56.3% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as 4D Molecular Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TG Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.50, representing an 84.2% upside. In a report issued on November 5, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Evercore ISI analyst Liisa Bayko maintained a Buy rating on Intellia Therapeutics on November 5 and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $135.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Bayko is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 43.9% success rate. Bayko covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intellia Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $161.43, which is a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $171.00 price target.

