November 7, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on TG Therapeutics (TGTXResearch Report) and Intellia Therapeutics (NTLAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

In a report issued on November 5, Joshua Schimmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on TG Therapeutics, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 56.3% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as 4D Molecular Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TG Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.50, representing an 84.2% upside. In a report issued on November 5, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Evercore ISI analyst Liisa Bayko maintained a Buy rating on Intellia Therapeutics on November 5 and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $135.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Bayko is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 43.9% success rate. Bayko covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intellia Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $161.43, which is a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $171.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019