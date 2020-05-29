Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on TG Therapeutics (TGTX – Research Report) and Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on TG Therapeutics today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.69.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 56.6% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TG Therapeutics with a $34.67 average price target, a 74.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Allogene Therapeutics today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 52.0% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Molecular Partners AG.

Allogene Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.13, representing an 11.7% upside. In a report issued on May 14, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

