October 29, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), Penumbra (NYSE: PEN) and Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Teladoc (TDOCResearch Report), Penumbra (PENResearch Report) and Globus Medical (GMEDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Teladoc (TDOC)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Teladoc, with a price target of $261.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $226.94, close to its 52-week high of $253.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 62.1% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Livongo Health, HealthStream, and Allscripts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teladoc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $239.36, representing an 8.7% upside. In a report issued on October 13, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $262.00 price target.

Penumbra (PEN)

In a report released yesterday, William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Penumbra, with a price target of $292.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $232.72, close to its 52-week high of $241.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 48.3% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Boston Scientific.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Penumbra is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $265.00, representing an 11.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $259.00 price target.

Globus Medical (GMED)

Needham analyst Michael Matson assigned a Buy rating to Globus Medical today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 58.9% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Globus Medical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.92, representing a 18.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

