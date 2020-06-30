June 30, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Teladoc (TDOCResearch Report) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACADResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Teladoc (TDOC)

In a report released today, Sean Dodge from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Teladoc, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $187.35, close to its 52-week high of $208.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teladoc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $179.94, implying a -7.2% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza maintained a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Iterum Therapeutics, and Aptose Biosciences.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.60, implying a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

