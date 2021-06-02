Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Taro Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TARO) and Stealth Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MITO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Taro Pharmaceutical (TARO – Research Report) and Stealth Biotherapeutics (MITO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Taro Pharmaceutical (TARO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Taro Pharmaceutical today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $71.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 45.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Taro Pharmaceutical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $80.00.

Stealth Biotherapeutics (MITO)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Stealth Biotherapeutics, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 59.2% and a 52.6% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and Vaccitech Plc Sponsored ADR.

Stealth Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00.

