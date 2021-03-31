Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) and Cormedix (NASDAQ: CRMD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM – Research Report) and Cormedix (CRMD – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman maintained a Buy rating on Tandem Diabetes Care today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $84.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 57.8% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tandem Diabetes Care is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $131.17, a 62.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 22, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $132.00 price target.

Cormedix (CRMD)

Needham analyst Chad Messer assigned a Buy rating to Cormedix today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 44.1% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cormedix with a $19.38 average price target, implying a 123.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

