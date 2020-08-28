August 28, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) and Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDMResearch Report) and Ascendis Pharma (ASNDResearch Report).

Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Hold rating on Tandem Diabetes Care today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $113.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 66.5% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tandem Diabetes Care is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $118.71.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

Credit Suisse analyst Tiago Fauth maintained a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma today and set a price target of $158.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $137.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Fauth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 40.0% success rate. Fauth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Intercept Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ascendis Pharma with a $179.40 average price target, which is a 29.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $172.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

