Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) and Immatics (NASDAQ: IMTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Synlogic (SYBX – Research Report) and Immatics (IMTX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Synlogic (SYBX)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Synlogic, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 34.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synlogic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.75, which is a 243.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Chardan Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Immatics (IMTX)

Leerink Partners analyst Jonathan Chang maintained a Buy rating on Immatics today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 38.6% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Mersana Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immatics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.50.

