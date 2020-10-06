October 6, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Steris (NYSE: STE) and Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ: IART)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Steris (STEResearch Report) and Integra Lifesciences (IARTResearch Report).

Steris (STE)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Steris. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $183.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 58.3% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Steris with a $175.00 average price target.

Integra Lifesciences (IART)

Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic maintained a Buy rating on Integra Lifesciences yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 66.5% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Integra Lifesciences with a $57.67 average price target, which is a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

