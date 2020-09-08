September 8, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Stereotaxis (NYSE MKT: STXS) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Stereotaxis (STXSResearch Report) and Novavax (NVAXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Stereotaxis (STXS)

In a report released today, Jason Wittes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Stereotaxis, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 57.7% success rate. Wittes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphatec Holdings, Globus Medical, and NuVasive.

Stereotaxis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Novavax (NVAX)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax, with a price target of $257.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $92.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 42.7% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Novavax with a $227.60 average price target, which is a 125.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $211.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019