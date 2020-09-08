Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Stereotaxis (NYSE MKT: STXS) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Stereotaxis (STXS – Research Report) and Novavax (NVAX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Stereotaxis (STXS)

In a report released today, Jason Wittes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Stereotaxis, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 57.7% success rate. Wittes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphatec Holdings, Globus Medical, and NuVasive.

Stereotaxis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Novavax (NVAX)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax, with a price target of $257.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $92.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 42.7% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Novavax with a $227.60 average price target, which is a 125.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $211.00 price target.

