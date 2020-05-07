Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Staar Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR) and VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ: VBIV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Staar Surgical Company (STAA – Research Report), Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR – Research Report) and VBI Vaccines (VBIV – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Staar Surgical Company (STAA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills maintained a Buy rating on Staar Surgical Company yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 67.1% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Staar Surgical Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.00, an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Voyager Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 47.7% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Voyager Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.14, representing a 75.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on VBI Vaccines yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 42.7% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for VBI Vaccines with a $4.33 average price target.

