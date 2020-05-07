May 7, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Staar Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR) and VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ: VBIV)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Staar Surgical Company (STAAResearch Report), Voyager Therapeutics (VYGRResearch Report) and VBI Vaccines (VBIVResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Staar Surgical Company (STAA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills maintained a Buy rating on Staar Surgical Company yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 67.1% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Staar Surgical Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.00, an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Voyager Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 47.7% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Voyager Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.14, representing a 75.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on VBI Vaccines yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 42.7% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for VBI Vaccines with a $4.33 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019