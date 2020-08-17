Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Springworks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) and Matinas BioPharma (NYSE MKT: MTNB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX – Research Report) and Matinas BioPharma (MTNB – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX)

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten maintained a Buy rating on Springworks Therapeutics on August 13 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Nierengarten is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 54.0% success rate. Nierengarten covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, and Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Springworks Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.33, implying a 29.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Matinas BioPharma (MTNB)

Aegis Capital analyst Nathan Weinstein maintained a Buy rating on Matinas BioPharma on August 13 and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Weinstein is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -17.0% and a 29.7% success rate. Weinstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Daré Bioscience, and EKSO BIONICS.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Matinas BioPharma with a $3.00 average price target, a 250.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.