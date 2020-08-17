August 17, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Springworks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) and Matinas BioPharma (NYSE MKT: MTNB)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Springworks Therapeutics (SWTXResearch Report) and Matinas BioPharma (MTNBResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX)

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten maintained a Buy rating on Springworks Therapeutics on August 13 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Nierengarten is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 54.0% success rate. Nierengarten covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, and Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Springworks Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.33, implying a 29.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Matinas BioPharma (MTNB)

Aegis Capital analyst Nathan Weinstein maintained a Buy rating on Matinas BioPharma on August 13 and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Weinstein is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -17.0% and a 29.7% success rate. Weinstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Daré Bioscience, and EKSO BIONICS.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Matinas BioPharma with a $3.00 average price target, a 250.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019