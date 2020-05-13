Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Springworks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) and Envista Holdings (NYSE: NVST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX – Research Report) and Envista Holdings (NVST – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX)

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten maintained a Buy rating on Springworks Therapeutics today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Nierengarten is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 53.2% success rate. Nierengarten covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, and Stemline Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Springworks Therapeutics with a $50.33 average price target, a 46.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Envista Holdings (NVST)

In a report released today, Jeff Johnson from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Envista Holdings, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 62.0% success rate. Johnson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Tandem Diabetes Care, and DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Envista Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

