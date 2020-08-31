August 31, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SPRO) and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EIGR)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Spero Therapeutics (SPROResearch Report) and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGRResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Spero Therapeutics, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.95.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 48.0% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spero Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.00.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.2% and a 32.0% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Armata Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.50, which is a 148.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 19, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

