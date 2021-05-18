Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Sotera Health (NASDAQ: SHC), Atreca (NASDAQ: BCEL) and Homology Medicines (NASDAQ: FIXX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Sotera Health (SHC – Research Report), Atreca (BCEL – Research Report) and Homology Medicines (FIXX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Sotera Health (SHC)

In a report issued on May 13, Michael Polark from Robert W. Baird assigned a Buy rating to Sotera Health, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.00, close to its 52-week low of $21.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 46.3% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Sotera Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.17, implying a 41.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Atreca (BCEL)

Robert W. Baird analyst Colleen M. Kusy maintained a Buy rating on Atreca on May 13 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.50, close to its 52-week low of $8.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Kusy has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.2% and a 26.7% success rate. Kusy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atreca with a $29.67 average price target, representing a 209.7% upside. In a report issued on May 13, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Homology Medicines (FIXX)

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Buy rating on Homology Medicines on May 14 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.41, close to its 52-week low of $6.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 48.9% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Homology Medicines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.67, implying a 371.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.