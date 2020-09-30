Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLNO) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ: DYNT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO – Research Report) and Dynatronics (DYNT – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

In a report released yesterday, Etzer Darout from Guggenheim initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Soleno Therapeutics and a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Darout is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 63.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Darout covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Five Prime Therapeutics, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, and Protara Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Soleno Therapeutics with a $8.00 average price target.

Dynatronics (DYNT)

Aegis Capital analyst Nathan Weinstein maintained a Buy rating on Dynatronics yesterday and set a price target of $1.70. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Weinstein is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -22.8% and a 25.0% success rate. Weinstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Kindred Biosciences, and Matinas BioPharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynatronics with a $1.85 average price target, representing a 168.1% upside. In a report issued on September 24, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

