September 30, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLNO) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ: DYNT)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNOResearch Report) and Dynatronics (DYNTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

In a report released yesterday, Etzer Darout from Guggenheim initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Soleno Therapeutics and a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Darout is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 63.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Darout covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Five Prime Therapeutics, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, and Protara Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Soleno Therapeutics with a $8.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dynatronics (DYNT)

Aegis Capital analyst Nathan Weinstein maintained a Buy rating on Dynatronics yesterday and set a price target of $1.70. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Weinstein is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -22.8% and a 25.0% success rate. Weinstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Kindred Biosciences, and Matinas BioPharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynatronics with a $1.85 average price target, representing a 168.1% upside. In a report issued on September 24, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019