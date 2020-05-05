May 5, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: SI-Bone (NASDAQ: SIBN) and Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on SI-Bone (SIBNResearch Report) and Glaukos (GKOSResearch Report).

SI-Bone (SIBN)

In a report released today, David Lewis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on SI-Bone, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 60.7% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

SI-Bone has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00, which is a 46.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Glaukos (GKOS)

In a report released today, Robbie Marcus from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Glaukos, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcus is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 62.1% success rate. Marcus covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SmileDirectClub, Medtronic, and Conmed.

Glaukos has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $44.80.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019