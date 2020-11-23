November 23, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB), Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) and Biodesix (NASDAQ: BDSX)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Seres Therapeutics (MCRBResearch Report), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTIResearch Report) and Biodesix (BDSXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Seres Therapeutics on November 20 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.49, close to its 52-week high of $38.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 47.6% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Seres Therapeutics with a $39.50 average price target, implying a 25.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

In a report released today, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.61, close to its 52-week low of $13.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 48.9% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics with a $31.25 average price target, a 101.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Biodesix (BDSX)

In a report released today, Max Masucci from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Biodesix and a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 50.2% and a 75.0% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Genetron Holdings, and Guardant Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biodesix with a $24.00 average price target, representing a 47.3% upside. In a report released today, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

