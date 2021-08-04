Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Semler Scientific (Other OTC: SMLR) and Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Semler Scientific (SMLR – Research Report) and Idexx Laboratories (IDXX – Research Report).

Semler Scientific (SMLR)

B.Riley Financial analyst Marc Wiesenberger reiterated a Buy rating on Semler Scientific on July 27 and set a price target of $151.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $114.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is ranked #200 out of 7617 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Semler Scientific is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $151.00, a 26.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $147.00 price target.

