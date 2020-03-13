Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XFOR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Selecta Biosciences (SELB – Research Report) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 41.2% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Selecta Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.80, which is a 183.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals received a Buy rating and a $27.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.13, close to its 52-week low of $7.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 41.7% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for X4 Pharmaceuticals with a $23.00 average price target, representing a 185.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

