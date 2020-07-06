July 6, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Selecta Biosciences (SELBResearch Report) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTMResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 48.4% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Selecta Biosciences with a $8.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals on July 2 and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 50.6% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals with a $35.60 average price target, a 62.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 24, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $42.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019