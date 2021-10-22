October 22, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) and Metacrine (NASDAQ: MTCR)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Selecta Biosciences (SELBResearch Report) and Metacrine (MTCRResearch Report).

Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.6% and a 31.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, and Oncternal Therapeutics.

Selecta Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.50, which is a 92.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 11, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Metacrine (MTCR)

Metacrine received a Hold rating from H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.83, close to its 52-week low of $2.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 40.1% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Metacrine with a $6.50 average price target, which is a 73.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $2.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019