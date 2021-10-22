Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) and Metacrine (NASDAQ: MTCR)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Selecta Biosciences (SELB – Research Report) and Metacrine (MTCR – Research Report).

Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.6% and a 31.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, and Oncternal Therapeutics.

Selecta Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.50, which is a 92.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 11, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Metacrine (MTCR)

Metacrine received a Hold rating from H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.83, close to its 52-week low of $2.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 40.1% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Metacrine with a $6.50 average price target, which is a 73.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $2.50 price target.

