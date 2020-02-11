February 11, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) and Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Seattle Genetics (SGENResearch Report) and Acasti Pharma (ACSTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

In a report released yesterday, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.51, close to its 52-week high of $122.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 48.7% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Seattle Genetics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $125.69, implying a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $139.00 price target.

Acasti Pharma (ACST)

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Loe from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Acasti Pharma, with a price target of C$1.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.57, close to its 52-week low of $0.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Loe is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 42.6% success rate. Loe covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Neptune Wellness Solutions, Cipher Pharmaceuticals, and Liminal BioSciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acasti Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.35.

