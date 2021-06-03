June 3, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ: SCYX), SI-Bone (NASDAQ: SIBN) and Metacrine (NASDAQ: MTCR)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on SCYNEXIS (SCYXResearch Report), SI-Bone (SIBNResearch Report) and Metacrine (MTCRResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on SCYNEXIS today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 48.2% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SCYNEXIS with a $26.13 average price target, a 164.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.50 price target.

SI-Bone (SIBN)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on SI-Bone, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 58.2% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Alphatec Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SI-Bone is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.40.

Metacrine (MTCR)

In a report released yesterday, Edward Nash from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Metacrine, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.01, close to its 52-week low of $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 39.0% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Metacrine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.50.

