Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA) and Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Savara (SVRA – Research Report) and Akero Therapeutics (AKRO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Savara (SVRA)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Savara, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.18, close to its 52-week low of $0.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -6.0% and a 31.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Savara has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50, representing a 175.0% upside. In a report issued on March 5, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Akero Therapeutics, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.04, close to its 52-week low of $10.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 33.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Akero Therapeutics with a $34.20 average price target.

