March 17, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA) and Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Savara (SVRAResearch Report) and Akero Therapeutics (AKROResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Savara (SVRA)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Savara, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.18, close to its 52-week low of $0.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -6.0% and a 31.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Savara has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50, representing a 175.0% upside. In a report issued on March 5, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Akero Therapeutics, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.04, close to its 52-week low of $10.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 33.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Akero Therapeutics with a $34.20 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019