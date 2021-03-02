Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) and FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT – Research Report) and FibroGen (FGEN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Needham analyst Chad Messer maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics today and set a price target of $166.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.03, close to its 52-week low of $77.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 48.2% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Autolus Therapeutics, and Selecta Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sarepta Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $132.93, representing a 51.8% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

FibroGen (FGEN)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang reiterated a Buy rating on FibroGen today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.5% and a 38.4% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Magenta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FibroGen with a $61.25 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.