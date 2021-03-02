March 2, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPTResearch Report) and Axsome Therapeutics (AXSMResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.03, close to its 52-week low of $77.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.5% and a 38.4% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Magenta Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $133.60, implying a 52.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

In a report released today, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics, with a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 45.9% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Axsome Therapeutics with a $152.33 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019