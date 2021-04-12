Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE – Research Report) and Revolution Medicines (RVMD – Research Report).

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

In a report released today, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics, with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $76.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.5% and a 44.9% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

SAGE Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.17, implying a 27.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Revolution Medicines today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 50.7% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Revolution Medicines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.33.

