August 11, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) and AnaptysBio (NASDAQ: ANAB)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGEResearch Report) and AnaptysBio (ANABResearch Report).

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

In a report issued on August 10, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on SAGE Therapeutics, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 51.0% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAGE Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.83, representing an 8.3% upside. In a report issued on August 10, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AnaptysBio (ANAB)

In a report issued on August 10, Kennen MacKay from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on AnaptysBio, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.43.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 53.8% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Puma Biotechnology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AnaptysBio with a $16.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019