Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT) and PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT – Research Report) and PerkinElmer (PKI – Research Report).

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.2% and a 75.0% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Intellia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals with a $37.00 average price target, implying a 62.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

PerkinElmer (PKI)

Needham analyst Stephen Unger assigned a Hold rating to PerkinElmer today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 77.3% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and NeoGenomics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PerkinElmer is a Hold with an average price target of $97.86.

