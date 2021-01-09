January 9, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Roche Holding AG (Other OTC: RHHVF) and Siemens Healthineers AG (Other OTC: SEMHF)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Roche Holding AG (RHHVFResearch Report) and Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHFResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Luisa Hector maintained a Hold rating on Roche Holding AG on January 7 and set a price target of CHF325.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $345.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Hector is ranked #5140 out of 7196 analysts.

Roche Holding AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $410.31, which is a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 31, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a CHF345.00 price target.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

DZ BANK AG analyst Elmar Kraus downgraded Siemens Healthineers AG to Hold yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.61.

Kraus has an average return of 17.1% when recommending Siemens Healthineers AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Kraus is ranked #2985 out of 7196 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Healthineers AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.65.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

