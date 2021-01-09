Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Roche Holding AG (Other OTC: RHHVF) and Siemens Healthineers AG (Other OTC: SEMHF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Roche Holding AG (RHHVF – Research Report) and Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Luisa Hector maintained a Hold rating on Roche Holding AG on January 7 and set a price target of CHF325.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $345.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Hector is ranked #5140 out of 7196 analysts.

Roche Holding AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $410.31, which is a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 31, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a CHF345.00 price target.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

DZ BANK AG analyst Elmar Kraus downgraded Siemens Healthineers AG to Hold yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.61.

Kraus has an average return of 17.1% when recommending Siemens Healthineers AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Kraus is ranked #2985 out of 7196 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Healthineers AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.65.

