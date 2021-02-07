Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Roche Holding AG (Other OTC: RHHVF) and Sanofi (Other OTC: SNYNF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Roche Holding AG (RHHVF – Research Report) and Sanofi (SNYNF – Research Report).

Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

In a report issued on February 5, Emmanuel Papadakis from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Roche Holding AG, with a price target of CHF325.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $344.30.

Papadakis has an average return of 11.2% when recommending Roche Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Papadakis is ranked #4033 out of 7283 analysts.

Roche Holding AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $389.27, which is a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF345.00 price target.

Sanofi (SNYNF)

In a report issued on February 5, Keyur Parekh from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi, with a price target of EUR103.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $96.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Parekh is ranked #3922 out of 7283 analysts.

Sanofi has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.14, which is a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR93.00 price target.

