February 7, 2021   Healthcare

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Roche Holding AG (Other OTC: RHHVF) and Sanofi (Other OTC: SNYNF)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Roche Holding AG (RHHVFResearch Report) and Sanofi (SNYNFResearch Report).

Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

In a report issued on February 5, Emmanuel Papadakis from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Roche Holding AG, with a price target of CHF325.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $344.30.

Papadakis has an average return of 11.2% when recommending Roche Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Papadakis is ranked #4033 out of 7283 analysts.

Roche Holding AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $389.27, which is a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF345.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sanofi (SNYNF)

In a report issued on February 5, Keyur Parekh from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi, with a price target of EUR103.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $96.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Parekh is ranked #3922 out of 7283 analysts.

Sanofi has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.14, which is a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR93.00 price target.



