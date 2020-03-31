March 31, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM) and VIVO Cannabis (Other OTC: VVCIF)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTMResearch Report) and VIVO Cannabis (VVCIFResearch Report).

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.50, close to its 52-week low of $12.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.9% and a 26.6% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals with a $34.00 average price target.

VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kimberly Hedlin maintained a Hold rating on VIVO Cannabis today and set a price target of C$0.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.18, close to its 52-week low of $0.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedlin is ranked #1276 out of 6216 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VIVO Cannabis with a $0.35 average price target.

