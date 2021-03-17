March 17, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLMD) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIST)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMDResearch Report) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MISTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to Relmada Therapeutics today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 47.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Relmada Therapeutics with a $75.00 average price target.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Milestone Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 48.2% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, and Viridian Therapeutics.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00, which is a 152.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

