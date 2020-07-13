Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLMD) and Celsion (NASDAQ: CLSN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD – Research Report) and Celsion (CLSN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Relmada Therapeutics and a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.0% and a 41.8% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Relmada Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.50.

Celsion (CLSN)

In a report released today, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Celsion, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.30, close to its 52-week low of $0.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 50.5% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celsion is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

