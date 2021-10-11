October 11, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLAY), Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RPTX) and Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ: COGT)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Relay Therapeutics (RLAYResearch Report), Repare Therapeutics (RPTXResearch Report) and Cogent Biosciences (COGTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Relay Therapeutics, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.16, close to its 52-week low of $25.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.9% and a 22.1% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Relay Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.25, which is a 93.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 4, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

Berenberg Bank analyst Zhiqiang Shu reiterated a Buy rating on Repare Therapeutics today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.46, close to its 52-week low of $19.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.4% and a 30.1% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Repare Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.17, an 111.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Bloom Burton also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $49.00 price target.

Cogent Biosciences (COGT)

Cogent Biosciences received a Buy rating and a $25.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Michael King today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.60.

According to TipRanks.com, King is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 55.5% success rate. King covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intellia Therapeutics, Werewolf Therapeutics, and Lantern Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cogent Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.67.


