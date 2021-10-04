Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLAY) and Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ: CLSD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY – Research Report) and Clearside Biomedical (CLSD – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

In a report released today, Silvan Tuerkcan from JMP Securities maintained a Buy rating on Relay Therapeutics, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.76, close to its 52-week low of $26.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Tuerkcan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 49.7% and a 53.1% success rate. Tuerkcan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.25.

Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

In a report released today, Jonathan Wolleben from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Clearside Biomedical, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolleben is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 42.0% success rate. Wolleben covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ocular Therapeutix, Intercept Pharma, and Altimmune.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Clearside Biomedical with a $12.67 average price target, which is an 110.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

