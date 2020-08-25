August 25, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: RegenXBio (NASDAQ: RGNX), Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) and Premier (NASDAQ: PINC)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on RegenXBio (RGNXResearch Report), Medtronic (MDTResearch Report) and Premier (PINCResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

RegenXBio (RGNX)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on RegenXBio today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 63.4% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Allogene Therapeutics, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for RegenXBio with a $61.00 average price target, which is a 104.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Medtronic (MDT)

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Medtronic. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $102.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 70.1% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Medtronic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.38, implying an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Premier (PINC)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on Premier today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 59.9% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, HCA Healthcare, and UnitedHealth.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Premier is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.33, a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

