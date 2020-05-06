Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN), Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) and Inogen (NASDAQ: INGN)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Regeneron (REGN – Research Report), Incyte (INCY – Research Report) and Inogen (INGN – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Regeneron (REGN)

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron today and set a price target of $510.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $559.01, close to its 52-week high of $581.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 55.0% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Reata Pharmaceuticals, and Principia Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regeneron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $550.86, implying a -1.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $575.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Incyte (INCY)

BMO Capital analyst George Farmer maintained a Hold rating on Incyte today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $96.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Farmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.1% and a 58.6% success rate. Farmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Blueprint Medicines, Seattle Genetics, and BridgeBio Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Incyte with a $96.33 average price target, a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $94.00 price target.

Inogen (INGN)

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Hold rating on Inogen today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.00, close to its 52-week low of $31.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 66.2% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Inogen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $58.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.