Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN), Argenx Se (NASDAQ: ARGX) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Regeneron (REGN – Research Report), Argenx Se (ARGX – Research Report) and BioNTech SE (BNTX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Regeneron (REGN)

Regeneron received a Buy rating and a $741.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Michael King today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $574.61.

According to TipRanks.com, King is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 55.1% success rate. King covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., Intellia Therapeutics, and Agios Pharma.

Regeneron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $656.08.

Argenx Se (ARGX)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Argenx Se, with a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $304.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 51.1% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Argenx Se with a $340.49 average price target, a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

BioNTech SE (BNTX)

In a report released today, Zhiqiang Shu from Berenberg Bank reiterated a Buy rating on BioNTech SE, with a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $328.35, close to its 52-week high of $331.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 29.5% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioNTech SE is a Hold with an average price target of $196.88.

