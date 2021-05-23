May 23, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA), AVEO Pharma (NASDAQ: AVEO) and Steris (NYSE: STE)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETAResearch Report), AVEO Pharma (AVEOResearch Report) and Steris (STEResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

In a report issued on May 19, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Reata Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $212.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $110.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 49.7% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $221.00, which is a 93.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $187.00 price target.

AVEO Pharma (AVEO)

Robert W. Baird analyst Colleen M. Kusy maintained a Buy rating on AVEO Pharma on May 19 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Kusy is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.2% and a 36.4% success rate. Kusy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AVEO Pharma with a $23.00 average price target, a 226.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Steris (STE)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Polark assigned a Buy rating to Steris on May 18 and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $190.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 45.2% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Steris with a $230.67 average price target, representing a 21.0% upside. In a report issued on May 11, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

