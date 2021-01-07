Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS), Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRBO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Radius Health (RDUS – Research Report), Seres Therapeutics (MCRB – Research Report) and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO – Research Report).

Radius Health (RDUS)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Radius Health, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.60, close to its 52-week high of $22.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 51.2% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Radius Health with a $22.00 average price target.

Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Seres Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 47.9% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seres Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.50.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.68, close to its 52-week low of $4.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 63.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, Oncternal Therapeutics, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals with a $20.00 average price target.

