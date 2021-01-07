January 7, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS), Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRBO)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Radius Health (RDUSResearch Report), Seres Therapeutics (MCRBResearch Report) and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBOResearch Report).

Radius Health (RDUS)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Radius Health, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.60, close to its 52-week high of $22.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 51.2% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Radius Health with a $22.00 average price target.

Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Seres Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 47.9% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seres Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.50.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.68, close to its 52-week low of $4.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 63.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, Oncternal Therapeutics, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals with a $20.00 average price target.

