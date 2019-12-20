December 20, 2019   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS), Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and Avrobio (NASDAQ: AVRO)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Radius Health (RDUSResearch Report), Ocugen (OCGNResearch Report) and Avrobio (AVROResearch Report).

Radius Health (RDUS)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Radius Health, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 51.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Radius Health with a $32.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ocugen (OCGN)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Ocugen and a price target of $1.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.36, close to its 52-week low of $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.3% and a 33.7% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, and ThermoGenesis Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ocugen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.63.

Avrobio (AVRO)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Avrobio, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 48.9% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Audentes Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avrobio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019