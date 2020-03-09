Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RARX) and Arena Pharma (NASDAQ: ARNA)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX – Research Report) and Arena Pharma (ARNA – Research Report).

Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX)

Credit Suisse analyst Spiro M. Dounis maintained a Hold rating on Ra Pharmaceuticals on March 6 and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.96, close to its 52-week high of $47.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.8% and a 43.5% success rate. Dounis covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hess Midstream Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

Ra Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $48.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Arena Pharma (ARNA)

Credit Suisse analyst Martin Auster maintained a Buy rating on Arena Pharma on March 6 and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.79, close to its 52-week low of $41.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 48.0% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Allena Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arena Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.60, which is a 61.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Cantor Fitzgerald also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.