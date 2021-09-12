September 12, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ProQR (NASDAQ: PRQR), Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) and Envista Holdings (NYSE: NVST)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ProQR (PRQRResearch Report), Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLSResearch Report) and Envista Holdings (NVSTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

ProQR (PRQR)

Evercore ISI analyst Joshua Schimmer maintained a Buy rating on ProQR on September 10 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 58.5% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as 4D Molecular Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Janux Therapeutics Inc.

ProQR has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.50, which is a 182.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, JMP Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

In a report issued on September 10, Umer Raffat from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.93, close to its 52-week low of $27.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Raffat is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 52.5% success rate. Raffat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Gilead Sciences, Dicerna Pharma, and Organon.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.55, which is a 79.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Envista Holdings (NVST)

Evercore ISI analyst Elizabeth Anderson CFA maintained a Buy rating on Envista Holdings on September 10 and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.04, close to its 52-week high of $46.52.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.6% and a 46.9% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Patterson Companies, AmerisourceBergen, and Oak Street Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Envista Holdings with a $52.00 average price target, which is a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 7, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

